Boardman is a bridge too far for Traverse City
The proposed Boardman bridge should be rejected, just because Traverse City has done such a lousy job of urban planning.
Now, I know your Traverse City has a transportation problem, but building this bridge will just spawn more uncontrollable growth.
You're already busting at the seams!
If there was a perfect town that should have no more unregulated growth, you're it. There are many more towns that need infrastructure improvements, but a $100-million bridge is a bridge too far.
Traverse City can't even stop dumping sewage in Lake Michigan. Your bus system is a fiasco. And building this bridge is not the answer.
Stop! Take a deep breath and protect what you have because it's so precious. Your town is very unique.
Building this bridge will encourage more growth on the west side – and it will not be cheap.
Affordable housing will never happen in Traverse City. That is a fantasy. There is no money in $150,000 homes.
You do not need more cars: Every time I go there, I'm shocked at how people drive. Police obviously can't control it.
So find another way. Hire a consultant to figure it out for you – because your needs will get worse.
Cliff A. Burkholder
Grayling
