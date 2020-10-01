Vote for Vince
Please vote for Vincent Cornelier for Northwestern Michigan College trustee. We have known Vince for many years. He is a regular guy who works hard. Vince is a seasoned professional. He is intelligent, objective and has a great sense of humor.
Vince is diligent in his preparation and committed to do this job. He works hard to understand the issues and how they might affect NMC. We need a person as committed as Vince to help cultivate the long-term success of our gem, NMC. You will find no better candidate than Vince Cornelier to fill this important role.
Please join us in voting for Vince.
Tim and Diane Burden
Traverse City
