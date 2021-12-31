CMH not in turmoil
I was dismayed at the Record-Eagle article of Dec. 26 which mischaracterized Northern Lakes Community Mental Health as having a dysfunctional culture of fear, wracked with turmoil. Having worked for Northern Lakes for 23-plus years, I can say that nothing could be further from the truth. We are a strong, dedicated and cohesive team who work, day in and day out, to care for our some of the most vulnerable people in our community — at a time of rising demand, and at great personal risk to ourselves — all while supporting and uplifting each other.
The pandemic has been challenging for all health care providers and I am very proud of how our leadership and staff have risen to the occasion. We haven’t merely done our jobs; we have done them well.
We have pivoted to tele-health and used personal, one-on-one outreach to help keep people served safe. Our leadership has worked tirelessly to locate PPE, create new safety procedures and communicate with us and also to find innovative ways and new funding sources to do even more in our communities.
New grant-funded justice diversion programs and expanded crisis services are just a couple examples. Our organization and leadership deserve recognition, not vilification.
Deborah Bumbalough
Cadillac