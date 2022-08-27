Humans linked to climate change, Mr. Kellogg
In the letter titled "Reliance on solar, wind power a bad idea" on Aug. 20, the writer John Kellogg claimed that only 1% of scientists link human activity to climate change.
In truth, Cornell University released a study in 2021 showing that 99% of peer-reviewed studies indicate that climate change is mainly caused by humans. This information also is corroborated by NASA, Yale University, Forbes and others.
The Union of Concerned Scientists (www.ucsusa.org) provides a fact sheet to identify and quantify the human role in climate change.
Mr. Kellogg has not provided any sources to support his generalizations. Verified facts are more important and more reliable than opinions and critical to decision-making.
Nancy Bujold
Cedar
