Impeachment sorrow
I pretty much knew it was coming, but I feel shame for those senators who have betrayed their country. Hard to conjecture what the future might bring if we ever get another narcissist elevated to a position of power.
I’m hopeful that his rabid following will lose some steam as more of Donald Trump’s crimes come to light. ‘Course, many of his minions never much cared for science, for facts, or for reason in the first place.
I see no Camelot in our future. Meanwhile, we plug along and continue to work for what is good and just.
Jo Bujak, Ph.D.
Old Mission