All need to agree on this much
We are brothers who disagree about almost every issue, but we wholeheartedly agree upon one very important thing: brotherly love.
For the sake of our families and our country, we encourage all to rise above partisan differences and live brotherly love.
We also agree that voting is an important right in this country and must be exercised with an understanding for that responsibility.
We have been voting for many decades. This mid-term election is one of the most important ones in our lifetimes. So please vote responsibly.
Sincerely,
Jerome Bufka, Maple City
Norbert Bufka, Midland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.