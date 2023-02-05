Conservative views don't mean twisting what's said
My personal politics have been put in conflict by what was written by state Rep. Friske in his Jan. 28 statement that “Governor was hypocritical in State of State address.”
I'm a conservative Republican, but I find myself in conflict with the vitriol, nonsensical rhetoric spewed by some of our Republican politicians. I believe this is precisely why the Democrats have gained control of our state government.
I listened to the same speech given by Gov. Whitmer. On gun control, she made it clear as day that she wasn’t going after Second Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens, but rather a few measures that keep guns out of the wrong hands – such as children and those with mental problems who could use them to harm innocent people. Mr. Friske stated that he doesn’t support any gun-control.
Gov. Whitmer also spoke of giving women their very serious and personal choice when it comes to their own bodies. Mr. Friske somehow turned that into her “pushing Michigan to be the abortion capital of the world.” That is not what was said – or even implied.
I don’t vote in Charlevoix. But, if I did, I would look for someone else to represent me – someone who listens to their constituents and not through some crazy right-wing filter.
Joe Buechel
Beulah
