Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the south and highest waves around 9 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves. &&