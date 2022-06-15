Appalling recognition
I have been watching with our shared sadness the media coverage of the two most recent mass shootings, Buffalo and Uvalde. I cringe every time I see the media show a picture and give the name of the shooter. I find it appalling that they give any recognition to these cowards. Don’t they think that the next deranged shooter is noticing the “fame” given to these heinous, deranged murderers?
I was just watching NBC’s "Meet the Press." They put a full screen shot of the face of the Uvalde shooter for their national audience to see for a full 10 seconds and gave his name! What is the value of 10 seconds on national television worth? Why give these monsters any notoriety? Obviously anyone who would perpetrate such a senseless killing of innocent lives is at the very bottom of society with very little chance to make anything of their lives. Why give them what they crave? Recognition.
Thank you, Traverse City Record-Eagle for not showing these or any future shooters’ faces in your newspaper. I wish the television networks would recognize this and stop showing any pictures of these monsters.
Joe Buechel
Beulah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.