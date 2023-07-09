National Popular Vote would skew election results
I have read a few views that support doing away with our current system of using the Electoral College to determine who wins the national election for president and vice president and simply using the winner of the National Popular Vote.
While this may sound like a more fair way to chose our leaders, I’d be careful.
The largest portion of the population in the U.S. is on the East and West coasts. So, if you want the views of those people to dominate how our leaders should think, the popular vote would be the way to go.
I, personally, feel that the views of the folks in the center of the country are a much stronger match to my beliefs and would prefer to keep our current system.
I shudder at the thought of our country to being dominated by the ideals of folks in California and New York!
Joe Buechel
Beulah
