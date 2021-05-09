Corporate tax hikes are bad policy
I tend to wobble between policies formed by both the Democrat and Republican parties, but when it comes to taxing U.S. corporations, I come down squarely with the Republican Party. I hear President Joe Biden rant that “the top 55 U.S. corporations paid zero federal taxes."
Well, these companies employ millions of American workers and when those millions of employees receive their checks, their company has paid their withheld state, federal and local taxes. So, in effect, these employers are paying taxes for all of their employees and at the same time, keeping these hard working Americans off of the federal payroll for unemployment and other welfare programs.
President Biden also argues that these corporations make billions in profits. I say, “So, what!”. That’s a good thing for America. Isn’t it better that American companies are making profits than Chinese and other global companies? And the reason these companies don’t owe taxes is because the federal tax code provides incentives to invest in research and development and their infrastructure to make them more globally competitive.
Increasing the corporate tax rate to pay for more big government programs makes it harder for U.S. companies to compete globally and is simply bad policy for America.
Joe Buechel
Beulah