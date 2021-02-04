Focus on the path forward
I truly understand the good intentions of those fighting to save the mature trees in Union Street Dam Park, but let’s focus on the whole impact of the FishPass project including the progress we’ve made to restore the natural flow of the Boardman River by removing the dams and restoring trees upstream.
The FishPass project will go along way to put Traverse City at the forefront of using technology in a positive way to combat invasive species and preserving the fishery upstream from the park. Unfortunately and regrettably, that may mean the removal of some existing trees. Some are very mature trees that add to our quality of life. I get that, but trees are a renewable resource. Input from a certified professional arborist should provide solutions as to how any trees that are removed should be replaced to result in a net zero loss of trees and their contributions.
Let’s focus on a way forward that keeps FishPass moving and provides trees that we love — if not exactly at Union Street Dam Park, somewhere in the Traverse City area.
Joe Buechel
Beulah