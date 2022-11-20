OK, so who owns fixing inflation?
I’d like to provide a different perspective from the Nov. 17 letter entitled “Business sector must take steps to reduce inflation." The writer seemed surprised that businesses raised their prices to cover the increases in the minimum wage to what she describes as a “living wage." This increase in wages doesn’t stop at our local businesses. It includes raw material manufacturers, processors, delivery, etc., etc. It all adds up.
Ultimately, who pays for this? Ta-dah: The consumer! From my perspective, the amount businesses pay their employees should be based solely on the skills and value they bring to the business, not some made-up number from Washington, D.C. Our economy, including wages, should be left to a free supply-and-demand principle.
A well-run business values skilled employees and will pay a competitive wage and benefits to hire and retain them. Entry-level positions give employees a chance to get in the game, develop marketable skills as well as the incentive to keep moving up the pay scale. And, if their current job or employer is undervaluing their skills, it’s time for them to move on.
That’s how it should work.
Joe Buechel
Beulah
