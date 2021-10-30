Vote no on Proposal 1
Proposal 1 on the ballot in Traverse City on Tuesday will almost double the city managers’ spending authority. A number of city department heads have retired, left or been fired, and the treasurer, who was fired, claimed to have found something she thought was improper. The city manager was called on the carpet for firing the city treasurer without following proper procedure.
As a snapshot of the current environment for city staff, I see nothing but red flags. I cannot think of a worse time to approve something like this, especially since most of the city commission candidates have no pertinent exposure to municipal government operations. That creates what I would call a high-risk environment.
Rick Buckhalter
Traverse City