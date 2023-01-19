Columnist cons us with his views on inequality in America
I feel sorry for anyone who read the opinion column in Friday's (Jan. 13) Record-Eagle by Michael Barone and thought that perhaps he had a point. He didn't. You have been conned.
In his column, he attacks the “myth” of American inequality by pointing out all of the “advantages” that poor people have, such as food stamps, Medicare, Medicaid, the Earned Income Tax Credit, the child tax credit and the graduated income tax.
However, he fails to mention that the reason all of these “advantages” exist is to blunt the suffering that occurs because the wages we pay workers fail to provide enough income for a family to simply survive.
It can be easily pointed out that, if our businesses would simply share their prosperity and record profits with their own workers, there would be significantly less need for any of these government-supplied “advantages."
The inequality in America is real and deliberate. Taxpayers need to understand that we are being conned by those better off in America in order to subsidize their profits by using our tax dollars to feed the working poor.
Don't be fooled again.
David Brzezinski
Ann Arbor
