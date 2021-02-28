FishPass a bad idea
FishPass will excavate public park property, dredge toxic silt, cut trees and replace nature with kayak launches and a research center to “improve the corridor" of a blue ribbon trout stream. FishPass can do better than God?
Nature — waters and willow trees — Up North, Pure Michigan is our brand. Concrete and steel is what tourists escape from.
The city claims it has no idea how much of our money will fund operation and maintenance when federal, state and research factions leave — while the Downtown Development Authority spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on land for the "Research Center."
No true scientist experiments in uncontrolled conditions. No true scientist subjects patients to the ill he's trying to prevent or cure. Using the Boardman River as a test site is like injecting a first generation drug into a human — no peer-reviewed analysis, no quantifiable lab results, no fail-safe engineering. FishPass can fail by design, operation, weather, human mistake — and then the damage is irreversible.
Residents are entitled to vote if even "a portion" of parkland is "negotiated, contracted or leased" (City Charter) before Union Street Dam Park is torn asunder.
Cynthia Brzak
Traverse City