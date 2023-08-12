Book banning is despicable
Book banning is such a pitiful, despicable act. It is, moreover, futile because the books keep coming back.
The earliest case of book banning that I'm aware of happened in 605 BCE as recorded in the Bible in Jeremiah 36: Jeremiah the prophet had circulated some form of his “book of Jeremiah” that affronted the urban establishment of Jerusalem. The king, Jehoiakim, took matters into his own hands and literally shredded the book and threw it, piece by piece, into the fireplace.
But the king could not succeed in banning.
It is reported: Then Jeremiah took another scroll and gave it to the secretary Baruch, son of Neriah, who wrote on it at Jeremiah’s dictation all the words of the scroll that King Jehoiakim of Judah had burned in the fire; and many similar words were added to them (Jeremiah 36:21).
The words will keep coming at us, in spite of our shameful resistance.
We may be very glad for the insistence of books that refuse to be banned.
Walter Brueggemann
Traverse City
