Re-direct coverage to actually report news
Wow! Big stunning news: new pastor at Saddleback Church thinks the ordination of women is in the offing. Why is this news? Why do journalists crave such small belated glimpses of the gospel from so-called “evangelical” mega-churches? This is not news. In fact, many churches have ordained women for several generations, some right here in Traverse City.
What would be real news would be if the paper reported on the bold daily acts of ministry by women in ministry who have done such brave work for a long time, every day. That would be news; that would merit great headlines. Too bad for misdirected journalistic energy!
Walter Brueggemann
Traverse City
