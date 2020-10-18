Road board failure
It took special skill for the appointed Grand Traverse County Road Commission to convince the Peninsula Township Board to go on the record in opposition to a badly needed road maintenance millage.
The laser focus on building a bridge over the Boardman River in Garfield Township has prevented the Road Commission from addressing more immediate issues —like the collapse of Bluff Road. More attention by the appointed commissioners might not provide better engineering or financial solutions, but might have prevented the collapse of trust with the Peninsula Township Board.
If the millage fails, the members of the Road Commission Board should resign.
Bruce Moore
Traverse City
Commented
