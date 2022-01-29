Misleading column assertion
I feel that Michelle Singletary's op-ed from Jan. 16 is misleading. In the article, Ms. Singletary claims that 457(b) plans are subject to an early withdrawal penalty if taken prior to age 59 1/2. This is incorrect — per the IRS website, www.irs.gov (Retirement Topics — exceptions to tax on early distributions): "Governmental 457(b) distributions are not subject to the 10% additional tax except for distributions attributable to rollovers from another type of plan or IRA."
Being that the subject of the article is the state's attorney for the City of Baltimore, most likely the plan mentioned is a governmental 457(b). If in fact the plan is a governmental 457(b), the charges of perjury possibly are from the subject's assertion that she suffered a pandemic related "financial hardship" to qualify for a distribution under the CARES Act.
A financial hardship would be hard to believe, if in fact the subject spent $90,000 on vacation property in Florida.
Mark J. Brownell
Frankfort