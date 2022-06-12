Perfect time for shutdown
I just got a glossy postcard from Rep. Bergman urging me to support "Keeping Enbridge's Line 5 Open." It's a tough sell for me because I really love Michigan and this area in particular. In my mind, it's only a matter of time before the big spill will happen.
Rep. Bergman has more confidence that the old pipe has 10-plus more years of life. He states "Line 5 pipeline is an essential component of our district's energy infrastructure." Really? More important than stopping a devastating disaster BEFORE it happens? What percent of our natural gas used in this district comes from this pipeline? How much would the price go up if the pipeline were closed immediately?
There are many organizations that say it's a ticking time bomb. You know, the scientists and academics? Is the financial savings more important than the risk? Please explain, Rep, why we cannot shut the line down and make a safer passage for the oil and gas. Considering how high gas prices are, this seems like the perfect time to shut it down. I don't understand how any lover of the Great Lakes is comfortable allowing the oil to flow.
Margaret Brown
Traverse City
