Frankfort is losing fitness center, thanks to Munson
Munson Healthcare has turned over the Frankfort fitness center to Three West (Realtors) in Traverse City.
This was a community center purchased by a foundation of community residents and run under the umbrella of the Paul Oliver Hospital for years. Now, Munson Healthcare has no use for this important part of the community.
How convenient – since they didn't pay for it and they now want to sell it. They aren't interested in raising costs to better reflect the operating costs.
The people who helped pay for this wonderful fitness center will get nothing, though.
The idea was that this would be a gym forever for the Frankfort community! Even Munson uses the gym!
Munson is not the good neighbor they like to advertise themselves as being.
Peter Brown
Beulah
