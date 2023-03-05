Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.