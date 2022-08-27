Record-Eagle is No. 1 local news source

I read with great interest the article concerning ARPA; that was a good job reporting. However, I was disappointed with comments by people who missed a first opportunity to apply.

It is a known fact that the newspaper is the first choice to learn the news and happenings in the area.

I suggest these people read the excellent Record-Eagle so as to not feel left out.

Irene Brown

Traverse City

