So every business needs help and while there are enough people in this county who could work, they don't. Rather than debate why that is, the fact remains.
As of today there are 11 million unfilled positions, though not all are unskilled. We have thousands of people waiting to get into this country. Who would work if given the chance? Why not give those who want a chance — say two years of work — in exchange for legal status? In the meantime, they would be paying taxes, instead of us paying to house them. How about it?
Peter Brown
Beulah
