Support Mair for state school board
Choose Tom Mair for state education board. Tom Mair will fight for equal opportunity for students and teachers.
COVID-19 separates have and have-not families. Without home computers and internet, poorer (especially rural) children in Michigan attend school in person — risking family illness and even death. This “digital divide” worsens if students stay home, missing education they deserve.
About 200,000 Americans died, more coming. More non-whites sicken and die from high exposure risk where they work and live and travel to work.
Tom Mair won’t let federal stimulus funds be diverted from public, non-charter schools that desperately need it. Health threat or education? Not fair. Michigan suffers.
Vote Mair for State Board of Education.
Professors Steve Brown and Bonnie Spanier
Traverse City
