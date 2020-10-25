Remember to vote for K-L-M
Help Traverse City Area Public Schools; give incumbents Jane Klegman, Jeff Leonhardt and Ben McGuire your vote. They uphold the standards of our school board. Each uses sound judgment in evaluating all angles of an issue, including those of which the public is unaware.
Their understanding of our district and “head over heart” leadership is needed during COVID, when many struggle. Each withstood personal attacks based on bias, innuendo and incomplete information to find the superintendent we deserve. No decision is taken lightly or out of context. Each will support the TCAPS unions representing the dedicated staff relied upon for our children. Klegman, Leonhardt and McGuire deserve your vote.
Lisa Brodeur
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.