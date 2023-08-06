People, wake up!
I'm going to be 75 in November, and I'm proud to say I have voted in every election since I could.
President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on American soil. I never thought I would see such atrocity again, but then along comes Trump. Everything he says and does is just one tremendous lie.
He is everything that America is not. His so-called "associates" are now serving jail time while he is doing everything he can to stay out of jail, when he should be there right next to them.
That is the cold, hard truth.
Kathy Broder
Interlochen
