Listen to residents
The Elmwood Township Board appears unwilling to listen to the majority of its residents. Actions taken by the board indicate that it will continue to ignore the ordinance disallowing short-term rentals in R1 residential neighborhoods. Community members, concerned about neighborhood integrity, reached out to their fellow Elmwood Township neighbors and collected more than 260 signatures against these mini-motels.
Ignoring these voices, the board appears to eagerly support the dozen or so investors who call into township meetings with their “hardship” stories.
Leelanau County is a beautiful vacation destination, but preserving housing stock for those of us who actually live here must be a priority. Anyone who has spent time reading about our community knows that the housing shortage is a critical issue for our region. Does the board not realize that houses purchased for use as weekly rentals take housing options away from those who need to work here?
Homeowners and long-term renters invest into our community in countless ways including our schools, churches and even local government. Elmwood Township Board must abandon its most recent shoddy proposal and listen to its residents.
Jane Breederland
Elmwood Township