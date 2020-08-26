Wearing masks matters
A close college friend survived COVID-19 after a week in the University of Michigan ICU, and I know a would-be grandfather who lost his life to the virus just before the birth of his granddaughter.
Universal wearing of masks in indoor business establishments will save countless lives including those of our courageous healthcare workers. Failure to wear a mask is not just a personal choice, but a choice to become part of the deadly exponential contamination chain.
Businesses that sue to resist the mask mandate may claim to be protecting their rights under abstract legal technicalities, but in reality they are just protecting the rights of COVID-19 to kill our fellow citizens.
James Bransky
Traverse City
