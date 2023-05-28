Book's removal in Florida elicits fear for future
I am both saddened and outraged that Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb” has been removed from a Florida school based on a single parent’s complaint. Did the complainant even read the words about acknowledging our past, coming together in the present and looking forward to a hopeful future?
When I was a high school library media specialist, our district used a form developed by the National Council of Teachers of English for the review of a challenged book.
If a parent wanted a book removed, they had to complete the form asking if they had read the entire work, what they specifically objected to and what effect they believed reading the book would have on their child. A committee of parents, students and teachers evaluated the merits of the complaint and, in most cases, the book remained in the collection.
With real fear I ask: Didn’t book banning and burning contribute to Germany’s WWII reign of terror?
Do we, as a country, want to repeat it?
Marcy Branski
Traverse City
