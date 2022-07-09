Sign on the dotted line?
To all of you who applaud the end of Roe v. Wade, are you prepared to sign on the dotted line, put your name on the 18-year contract to take in an unwanted child? One who may be a product of rape or incest, addicted to drugs or afflicted with terrible anomalies that will affect the child’s entire existence? Are you ready to spend time and money raising and loving this child? I certainly hope so. Here, I have a pen ready.
Marcy Branski
Traverse City
