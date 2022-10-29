New birth of freedom for whom?
While driving south of Elk Rapids on U.S. 31, I noticed political signs suggesting that people vote Republican “for a new birth of freedom."
Two questions arise:
First: A new birth of freedom for whom? Certainly not for women. Many Republican candidates seem willing to turn back the clock for women’s freedom. Apparently, the new birth of freedom is only for a select group, which is completely contrary to the meaning of those words as spoken by Abraham Lincoln in the Gettysburg Address.
Second: A new birth of freedom to do what? Freedom is the right to have your vote count. And yet several Republicans (including U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-1st District, and state Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann) supported a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court in which Texas sought to prohibit Michigan and three other states from participating in the Electoral College vote for the 2020 election.
It is concerning that Texas sought to throw out the votes of citizens in other states, but it is even more concerning that representatives of those voters supported the effort. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit, but the actions of these representatives show they believe "a new birth of freedom" involves disenfranchising millions of voters, including their own constituents.
Carole Brady
Elk Rapids
