Cartoon comparison not equivalent
Today’s cartoon in the Record-Eagle shows Putin threatening Ukraine and gas prices threatening the United States. I think it is not an appropriate equivalence.
Ukraine has people dying of all ages. Yes, we in the U.S. have been suffering from higher gas prices, recently eased considerably, but no one is dying or threatened with death.
Shame on The Record-Eagle for publishing this cartoon.
Charles Brackett
Traverse City
