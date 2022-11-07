Choose a champion for women's rights
The 103rd District is rural and not all that affluent. Many jobs are seasonal and affordable housing is at a premium. Why would a current state representative feel the need to make it harder for rural low-income women and girls, who may or may not have part-time jobs (with no health benefits), to access needed reproductive health care?
As our representative in Lansing, Betsy Coffia will champion women’s rights, voting rights, worker rights and civil rights. Betsy has earned our trust and deserves our vote.
Sara Boys
Traverse City
