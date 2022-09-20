Equality of the sexes is still a dream
Getting the vote was the first major step toward making the sexes equal citizens. But women soon realized they needed a more definitive law and the ERA was to be that reality.
Countless years of struggle finally yielded its passage, but today we see that it has not yielded freedom and empowerment for women.
The belief still prevails that only men are wise enough to be in control of motherhood. Enforced motherhood, regardless of the circumstances, is once again the law of our land and women will bear the price, the burden of this.
Our planet is suffering from overpopulation, endless wars, careless overconsumption in this world – largely ruled by men.
Our hope is that women, young and old, will realize what these old ways are costing us and take on the struggle to rebalance things. I believe they want every child born to be wanted, loved and well-cared for so they and the family will thrive.
I trust that, when the young, less indoctrinated voters and the wiser matriarchs vote, an equitable future can result.
Together, we may still salvage our planet — our only home.
Kay Boyne
