Reproductive Freedom for All
I've come to the sad conclusion that our country is becoming a democracy in name only. We cling to the patriarchal belief that one sex is inherently more capable than the other and therefore must “protect” the other by retaining control over their lives. We are to petition for help, instead of taking action for ourselves.
Women in increasing numbers are taking control of their lives in spite of living in fear of abuse or rape and lesser pay for equal work. Now the law threatens to return us to the old days of coat hanger deaths of desperate women. This pressure is only placed upon the poor. Women with means still get abortions as needed.
Why do we want to force people who don't want or can’t manage another child to do so anyway? Pity the child who isn't wanted. It's ideal to have two people eagerly awaiting a new life, but for a woman to fear and dread a birth is trouble.
Please sign the Reproductive Freedom for All petition and save our Michigan for democracy.
Kay Boyne-Mead
