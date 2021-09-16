Freedom for women
A man can plant his seed, then carry on as usual. He can look himself in the eye and feel he’s doing his part in the world. A woman, thus implanted, must by law commit the next 20 years to caring for one of the next generation — regardless of her physical or financial ability or how many lives she is responsible for.
Religions and a political party promote this imbalance and enforce laws accordingly. Are males threatened because females are doing as well or better in fields males used to dominate, thanks to sexist norms? They’re imposing obsolete, barbaric ideas to maintain power over personal areas of women’s lives. What if men were responsible for their seeds’ future?
Aren’t mothers’ concerns and needs the same as yours — to do what best serves the next generation? If a woman knows the only way to do this is to limit those she can sustain, shouldn’t we respect that? Would you be able to raise unlimited children with little support or in poor health? Life-altering decisions must be made by those who will live with those decisions, not by one-size-fits-all laws. Does having men in control of everything yield true democracy and a healthy planet?
Kay Boyne-Mead
