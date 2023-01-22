A democracy requires equal rights for all
We in the U.S. are proud to be a democracy. But are we when one sex does not have equal rights?
Congress, elected to do the will of the people, has refused to put the Equal Rights Amendment, which the requisite 38 states accepted, into the Constitution.
I don't think Supreme Court could have acted as it did if these rights were in place. The two sexes are pitted against each other when they should be collaborating on resolving issues. With the Taliban as a sad example, we should realize how a society prospers only when all its people are fully involved, not repressed.
An interesting side effect of this new ruling makes having relations with a man potentially life-threatening for the woman whose pregnancy goes awry. The life of the fetus is given primacy over the life of the mother. So same-sex relationships seem a wiser choice for women.
It's hard to understand why I should pledge allegiance to a country that doesn't respect my rights, but I do it still in hopes of a better future.
Today, women once again will take to the streets for a "Bigger than Roe" National March in hopes of a true democracy with “equal justice for all."
Kay Boyne-Mead
