Compare the presidents
Who helped improve the lives of Americans?
In the midst of the Great Depression in 1935, under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Old Age Insurance Act and the Social Security Act were passed.
In 1965, under the leadership of President Lyndon B. Johnson, the Medicare -Medicaid Act and the Voting Rights act were passed.
In 2010, under President Obama, the Affordable Care Act was passed, giving health benefits to 20 million Americans.
Fellow citizens: these acts are not socialism; they are benefits for all Americans. Remember your benefits when you go to the polls to vote.
Kay Bos
Honor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.