Trump enabled by associates
"Over 70 Republican national security officials endorse Biden; Deem Trump 'dangerously unfit' for president" — Forbes magazine
Would the above have anything to do with the constant corruption that surrounds President Donald Trump as his associates are arrested, indicted and convicted of crimes? Rick Gates — convicted; Paul Manafort — convicted; Roger Stone — convicted; Mike Flynn — convicted; Michael Cohen — convicted; Steve Bannon — arrested; Donald Trump — impeached.
President Trump must be removed from office, along with his enablers, our elected Republican officials. Please vote and do so at your earliest opportunity. Let's return integrity to our White House.
Bill Bos
Honor
