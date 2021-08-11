Pay a fair share
“Corporations are not people. People have hearts, they have kids, they get jobs, they get sick, they cry they dance. They live, they love and they die. And that matters. That matters because we don’t run this country for corporations; we run it for people.” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Transnational corporations and the wealthy few who own and control them have too much power.
Did you know that 55 large corporations paid no taxes in 2020? Moreover, they spent a combined $450 million for lobbying and political contributions in the last few years. I read in Public Citizen (a progressive consumer advocacy nonprofit) that these companies saved $8.5 billion. We are paying the taxes.
Duke Energy used the $280 million rebate from the federal government for lobbying for many years. Twenty Republican senators voted for the tax cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which favored the corporate tax cuts.
The truth is corporations in America are playing a game against us and 25 senators are on their side. Our country needs improvements infrastructure, education, climate change, helping the needy, etc. Hope Congress works for our good.
Kay Bos
Honor