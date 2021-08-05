Life in Homestead Township, Benzie County
I live a short distance from two headline events in Homestead Township in Benzie County. The shooting of a semi-automatic weapon after dark caused five neighbors to dial 911 and resulted in the death of one of those callers. The Benzie sheriff's department did not respond. The Michigan State Police troopers did after the shooter was passed out.
Just around the corner, in the summer time, there was music at St. Ambrose that stopped before 11 p.m. The owner of the St. Ambrose was ticketed under a noise ordinance that states, something to effect, that no noise between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. that disturbs an average person is allowed.
Am I missing something, or do I live in a totally insane place?
Kay Bond
Beulah