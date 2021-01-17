Republicans are better than that
I was born into an all Republican family in Grand Rapids. Although I am an independent now, my immediate family remains Republican. None of them voted for Donald Trump in 2016 or 2020.
I have lived in Benzie County for more than 20 years. Many of my friends and neighbors are Republican. Not one of them was, in my mind, represented by those Republicans who invaded the Capitol, any more than my Democratic friends and neighbors were represented by the rioters in Seattle.
Kay Bond
Beulah