Two approaches
Two articles struck me as different approaches to very similar issues: East Jordan Middle School Shoe Club and Michigan Poverty Task Force report, especially as regards students. The Task Force focuses on charity; the Shoe Club focuses on self-esteem building, respect for everyone and community enhancement.
I feel charity is necessary but without the aspects provided by the Shoe Club, it becomes debilitating. I hope similar programs exist or are developed in all of our schools.
Frances Kay Bond
Bellaire