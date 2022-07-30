First, consider the voting record
Jack Bergman consistently votes against constituents' interests. His voting record: votesmart.org.
Seniors, know that Bergman voted against lower drug costs and protections for Social Security and Medicare.
Women, know that Bergman voted "No" on access to contraception and abortion, as well as bills to protect against domestic violence, assault and sexual harassment.
Bergman voted "No" on affordable childcare, fixing roads and bridges, broadband access, health care access, clean air and water, LGBTQ protections and other critical issues.
Do his votes make life better or worse for you, your loved ones and Michiganders? I'm impressed with his opponent, Bob Lorinser: www.voterbob.com.
Greta Bolger
Benzonia
