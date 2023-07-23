Where did legislators put our money?
“Put your money where your mouth is!” is a blunt way of letting someone know you’ll believe their talk when they invest money in action.
That’s exactly what our majority Democrat Michigan Legislature has done by passing a 2023-24 budget that puts our money where our values are: In support of all Michigan children and families.
The result? An $82 billion budget that designates $21 billion, fully 25%, for education — the largest funding for Michigan education in history.
The education budget addresses several areas that will help ensure our children have the resources and support they need to succeed and thrive in a changing world, including free breakfast and lunch for all kids, free pre-K for 5,600 more kids and funds for tutoring, before- and after-school programming, literacy support and mental health resources.
Additional funds are designated to improve school infrastructure, offer better transportation options (especially needed in rural areas like ours) and build new facilities.
Quality education is the key to the future of our communities, our state and our country and, most of all, to our children and grandchildren.
Thanks to our hardworking legislators for “putting our money where our youth is" — in schools.
Greta Bolger
Thompsonville
