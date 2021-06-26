Essential legislation
The “For the People Act,” which passed the U.S. House in March with 100 percent Democratic support, is a truly landmark piece of legislation designed to secure the very foundation of our democracy, the right to vote. This bill, referred to as HR-1/ SB-1, is also broadly supported by many Americans, regardless of political affiliation.
The bill would help expand early and absentee voting and remove barriers for vulnerable populations, including veterans and seniors. The bill would also modernize voter registration and eliminate the often-flawed process of voter purging while helping states update voting equipment to ensure ballot integrity.
In the 2020 election, more Americans voted than ever before, and despite multiple recounts, lawsuits, and audits, no “rigging” or “stealing” of votes has been discovered, though the false claims of the “Big Lie” continue unabated.
At the same time, more than 400 bills have been introduced by state Republicans across the country intended to make it harder for Americans to vote. Republicans are intent on taking away your freedom to vote. We must pass HR1/SB1 to ensure that our sacred right to vote is protected.
I appreciate our Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters for supporting this essential legislation.
Greta Bolger
Benzonia