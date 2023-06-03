Some alternatives to raising debt ceiling...
Here’s an idea! Rather than raise the debt ceiling, let’s shut down the government again and deprive senior citizens and military personnel of their essential payments and throw the economy into recession because, after all, we in the GOP are fighting against the reckless spending that Democrats support – you know, those crazy social programs that feed and educate children.
Meanwhile, out-and-out robbery from American taxpayers continues with the full knowledge and support of Republican politicians who serve on committees and pass bills to finance the Pentagon, and the campaign contributions they receive for their "cooperation," none more blatantly than U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich.
A so-called “fiscal conservative,” Bergman sits on the Armed Forces Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces which has extensive jurisdiction over military procurement.
In March 2023, the largest Pentagon budget ever was announced: $842 billion, about half of which will go to defense contractors. Think about what that kind of money could do to address poverty and homelessness!
Whether or not the debt ceiling crisis has been resolved by this reading, the crisis of bloated military spending has not. We must hold Bergman and his cronies accountable for ripping off taxpayers to feed the greedy beast of defense.
Greta Bolger
Thompsonville
