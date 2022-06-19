Making things easier
What was your reaction the last time you drove into the gas station? Stood at the meat counter? A gasp? A growl? Whether you’re frightened or furious, you’re not alone. A cluster of global calamities have created serious economic hardship for many Michiganders — the ongoing impact of the COVID pandemic, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the greed of oil companies gorging on record profits just because they can.
But there is hope, and help. As a part of an ongoing federal partnership, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended additional funding to all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance. This will provide at least an additional $95 monthly payment in June to help more than 700,000 households lower the cost of groceries.
In addition, Gov. Whitmer has put proposed $500 rebates from Michigan’s surplus tax revenue to working families and a temporary suspension of the gas sales tax — both actions that will make a real difference for those who are struggling through these challenging times.
So next time you feel that gasp or growl coming on, know that our governor is working hard to make things easier for Michiganders, and with the support of our legislature, she will.
Greta Bolger
Benzonia
