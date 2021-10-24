Dangerous proposal
The “Unlock MI No. 2” petition currently being circulated by the Michigan GOP has a frightening counterpart in Greek mythology. You may remember it: Pandora's Box.
If the promoters of “Unlock MI No. 2” persuade enough uninformed voters to sign their dangerous and misleading petition, Michigan citizens will likely become the victims of increased suffering, disease and death, unleashed by the decisions of politicians who lack expertise in public health.
Public health officials at the local, state and national level have in-depth training and experience in developing responses to public health emergencies like COVID-19, Legionnaires’ disease and tuberculosis.
Yet the "Unlock Michigan No. 2" ballot proposal is specifically intended to take control of urgent public health measures away from doctors and scientists and give it to power-hungry politicians, most of whom have zero medical or scientific training.
Doctors, nurses and current and former public health officials from across the state oppose this dangerous proposal. They believe the health of all Michiganders should come before political game-playing.
Let’s leave critical public health decisions to the experts and keep partisan politics out of it. Just say no. Decline to sign.
Greta Bolger
Benzonia