We make it easy for assailants with automatic weapons
Have you ever held a newborn baby and marveled at the miracle of life? Ever attended an elementary school play or dance recital where your little star shone bright? How about the school sporting events where you rooted as though you were watching professional athletes in a championship game?
Whether you’re a parent, a grandparent, an aunt or uncle or a friend of the family, you’ve experienced many unforgettable moments. For many of us, children are the center of our lives, precious beings that we nurture, watch over and guide into lives of their own.
So why then do we make it so easy for violent criminals to walk into a school with an automatic weapon and shred the bodies of children we have invested our hearts and souls in?
Can you really defend the Second Amendment in the face of weekly mass shootings in schools, churches, grocery stores and nightclubs? Are you foolish enough to think that you and your loved ones are somehow safe?
Stand up to stop the senseless, random killing of innocent children and adults. Let the men and women who work for us in Lansing and Washington know: This has to stop. We demand it.
Greta Bolger
Benzonia
